Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,336 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xunlei by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xunlei by 197.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xunlei by 40,780.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

XNET stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xunlei Limited has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Xunlei Profile (Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.