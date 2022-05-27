Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,338 Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $1.17 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.27.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

