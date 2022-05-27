Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,777 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1,263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

REI opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.55 million, a PE ratio of -141.95 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

