Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84,144 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,942 shares of company stock worth $4,521,381. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

