Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,646,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,927,000 after acquiring an additional 818,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 445,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,002,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

FTDR stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

