Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 32.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 25.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

