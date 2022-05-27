Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $36,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,340.91 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.91 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,467.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,548.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.