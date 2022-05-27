Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $54,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Yext by 46.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.48. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

