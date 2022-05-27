Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,173,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

