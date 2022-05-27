Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,135 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Universal Security Instruments worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UUU stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

