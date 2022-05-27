Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

MRKR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

