Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $7.14 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $661.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

