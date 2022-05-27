Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $49,000 in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

