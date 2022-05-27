Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.90.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CODX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Co-Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.