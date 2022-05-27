Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.