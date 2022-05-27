Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,634 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 83,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 608,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alkermes by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alkermes by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,124. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

