Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,714 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in DaVita by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in DaVita by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DaVita by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

