Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of U. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

