Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

