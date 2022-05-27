Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Orgenesis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Orgenesis by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Orgenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orgenesis by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORGS stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Orgenesis Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Orgenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Orgenesis had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

