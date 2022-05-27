Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

