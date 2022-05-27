Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $556.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

GBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

