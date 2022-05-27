Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,627 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin R. O’farrell sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $41,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRN opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.38.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

