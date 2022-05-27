Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

