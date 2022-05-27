Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,497 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,497 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,108 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 156,703 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,939 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

