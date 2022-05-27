Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,040 Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.39%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909 over the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

