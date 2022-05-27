Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 927 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,750. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

