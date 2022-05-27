Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AAR by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

AIR opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.