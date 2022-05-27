Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

