Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NVS opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

