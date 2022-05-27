Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 70,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSBK stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

