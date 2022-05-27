Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

BRT opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

