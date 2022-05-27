Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 610,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $252.95 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.21 and its 200-day moving average is $331.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Barclays cut their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.