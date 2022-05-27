Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 21,265 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Playtika by 23.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 497,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

