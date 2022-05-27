Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 22,178 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Profire Energy worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFIE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

PFIE stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James increased their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

