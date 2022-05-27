Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Sanmina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 350,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

