Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 43,843 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 583,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

