Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 5,795 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Reading International worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

RDI stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

