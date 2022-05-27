Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 65,068 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65,068 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $609,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 141,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,665,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $295,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,998,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 99,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,076,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,920,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

