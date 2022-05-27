Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 802,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,624,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $104.20 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.51.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

