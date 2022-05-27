Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 298.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949 in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGN opened at $1.32 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Equities analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.