Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLMT opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

