Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Premier by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Premier by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 306,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 125,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

