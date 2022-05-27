Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 48.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 2.4% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ContraFect by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX opened at $3.38 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20). Research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

