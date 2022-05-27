Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $7.96 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $321.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

