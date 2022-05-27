Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Metacrine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Metacrine by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Metacrine by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Metacrine by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Metacrine by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.04. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

