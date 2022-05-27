Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $483.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

