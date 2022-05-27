Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,584 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

WBA stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

