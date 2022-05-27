Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115,446 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

