Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Afya has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Softbank Group Corp grew its holdings in Afya by 1,391.8% during the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $13,120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Afya by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 709,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

